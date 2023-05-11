Freeman Health System and the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks will offer free mammograms from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at the Wes & Jan Houser Women's Pavilion, 1532 W. 32nd St.
The exams will be available for uninsured or underinsured individuals. Financial eligibility includes those who have no insurance or those who do have insurance with a high deductible or that does not cover a mammogram.
No registration is required, but participants are asked to bring a photo ID. All examinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.
