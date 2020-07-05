Missouri workers who have been displaced by the pandemic-related economic downturn can now enroll in online classes for free.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has partnered with Coursera, an online learning platform, to give unemployed Missourians free access to 3,800 courses that will help them develop the knowledge and skills to become reemployed, the state department announced last week.
Users who sign up before Sept. 30 will be able to take courses and earn certificates until the end of the calendar year.
“I truly believe education changes lives,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education, in a statement. “Coursera provides another avenue for Missourians to learn new, marketable skills and, even during this period of economic uncertainty, advance their careers.”
To register, residents need to have an account in the MoJobs system. Anyone without a MoJobs account can create a login at jobs.mo.gov. Current MoJobs users will have access to a link within the site to receive an invitation from Coursera. The registration process could take up to two business days.
Courses need to be completed by Dec. 31 in order to receive the credential or certificate at no cost.
“The unemployment crisis brought on by the pandemic has affected the jobs and livelihoods of many hard-working Missourians,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, in a statement. “Coursera is honored to partner with the state of Missouri to provide free access to job-relevant online learning so that unemployed Missourians can gain skills needed to get back into well-paying jobs.”
Coursera already partners with 200 university and industry educators to offer courses teaching skills across business, technology and data science. Through the partnership, residents also can earn professional certificates from companies such as IBM and Google that are designed to prepare people for entry-level careers in areas like information technology.
For details, go to jobs.mo.gov/coursera.
