To ensure no child goes hungry during summer break, area schools and communities are providing free meals to anyone 18 or younger.
Free meals are also provided to individuals age 18 to 21 who have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Open feeding sites are available for children not enrolled in summer school. Meals will be served to any child, regardless of residency or income.
JOPLIN
Four sites at Joplin School District will be providing weekly curbside meal distribution every Thursday through July 1.
• Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave. Meals served from 10 to 11 a.m. or while supplies last.
• Eastmorland Elementary School, 1131 Highview Ave. Meals served from 10 to 11 a.m. or as long as supplies last.
• McKinley Elementary, 610 S. Forest Ave. Meals served from 10 to 11 a.m. or as long as supplies last.
• Jefferson School, 130 McKinley Ave. Meals served from 10 to 11 a.m. or as long as supplies last.
Details: 417-625-5315.
CARTHAGE
Six sites at Carthage schools will be offering breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday starting June 2 through 29.
• Carthage High School, 2600 S River St. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch served from 11 to 11:30 a.m. through June 29.
• Carthage Intermediate Center, 2851 S. Chapel Road. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch served from 11 to 11:50 a.m. through June 28.
• Fairview Elementary School, 1201 E. Fairview Ave. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon through June 28.
• Carthage Sixth Grade Center, 714 S. Main St. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch served from 11:28 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. through June 28.
• Columbian Elementary School, 1015 W. Macon St. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to noon through June 28.
• Steadley Elementary School, 1814 W. Fir Road. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8 a.m. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. through June 28.
Details: 417-359-7010, ext. 11070 or 11071.
DIAMOND
• Diamond Elementary School, 401 S Main St. Breakfast served from 7:40 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through the month of June. Details: 417-325-5186.
WEBB CITY
• Webb City Farmers Market, 106 E. Tracy St. Free kids meals will be provided on all three market days. Breakfast served from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays; lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays; dinner served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Meals are ready to eat or can be taken to go. If the children aren’t present, please bring a photo of you and the kids for a proper head count. Details: 417-438-5833.
• Webb City High School, 621 N Madison Ave. Breakfast served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Lunch served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details: 417-673-6009.
NEOSHO
• Neosho Freeman Family YMCA is hosting its summer meal program at the Neosho City Pool, 416 Fairground Road, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. A weekend grab bag is also provided from 3 to 5 p.m. every Friday for each child 18 and younger in a household. The bag will include breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday. Details: 417-455-9999.
GALENA, KAN.
Galena USD 499 will provide free breakfast and lunch from June 7 through July 30.
• Galena High School cafeteria, 702 E. Seventh St. Meals are available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.Details: 620-783-4499. A free summer meals form can be filled out on www.usd499.org.
PITTSBURG, KAN.
Pittsburg Community Schools Summer Meals program will run from Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, July 30. It’s open to all children and teens ages 1 to 18. No registration or identification is required.
• Pittsburg Community Middle School, 1310 N. Broadway. Breakfast served from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday through July 29. Details: 620-235-3240.
• Lakeside Elementary School, 709 S. College St. Breakfast served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. through July 9. Details: 620-235-3140.
• Meadowlark Elementary School, 1602 E. 20th St. Breakfast served from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 30. Details: 620-235-3130.
• Pittsburg High School, 1978 E. Fourth St. Breakfast served from 8 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 30. Details: 620-235-3200.
Need more options?
Because free meals are being served at hundreds of locations throughout the state, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has launched an online interactive map and texting number people can use to locate local summer food programs.
“The Summer Food Service Program has helped many children have a healthy meal, especially while some schools weren’t in-seat due to COVID-19,” Robert Knodell, acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said in a statement. “It is a comfort to many families knowing this program is available to their children.”
The map and more information about the Summer Food Service Program can be found at www.health.mo.gov/sfsp/. Summer meal sites in the area can also be found by texting the phrase “Summer Meals” to 97779.
