Free drive-thru swab tests for COVID-19, flu strains A and B, and RSV are being offered by NextGen Diagnostics.
The test is done with only one swab for the detection of all those diseases. There is no charge or residency requirements. Test results will be available the day after the test.
Testing will be done from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays at 2025 S. Duquesne Road.
Tests are available for every age with no appointment needed.
People who wish to preregister may do so at dynd.gettested.me. Residents otherwise can be registered at the site.
Details: www.nextgendiagnosticservices.com, 417-362-6398.
