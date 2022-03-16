The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is once again offering free tax return preparation at Missouri Southern State University.
Appointments are required and will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Saturdays of March 19, April 2 and April 16 in Room 203 of the Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center.
The free service is available to qualified individuals and families making less than $58,000 per year. Those needing assistance should bring photo identification, Social Security cards for all people listed on the return and all documents needed to prepare the return. These may include W-2 and 1099 forms. Taxpayers are also asked to bring their 2020 tax return.
To schedule an appointment, call 417-625-9371.
