Several area organizations and businesses plan to host anyone in need of a hot meal and good company on Thanksgiving Day.
The Salvation Army of Jasper and Newton Counties will serve meals to homebound residents from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Lt. Marty Norris said.
The Joplin location, 320 E. Eighth St., will be open afterward for "anybody who walks up and comes in" for a Thanksgiving meal, Norris said. The menu likely will include the "basic staples" of turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and pie, Norris said.
Norris said volunteers also are sought to help serve meals on Thursday. Call 417-624-4528 for more information.
• The Carthage Crisis Center, 100 S. Main St., expects to provide more than 400 meals on Thursday to those in need in the Carthage area.
More than 30 volunteers will prepare and box up about 300 meals in the dining hall at the Crisis Center, which will be open for the first time in two years, said Jim Benton, executive director. Another dozen volunteers will deliver meals.
"I’m so excited that we are opening our doors again," Benton said. "It always fills me with joy as I see our dining hall filled with people enjoying the food, fun and fellowship that we provide.”
For information on volunteering or scheduling a meal to be delivered, call the center at 417-358-3533.
• The First United Methodist Church in Joplin, 501 W. Fourth St., will hold its annual community Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in its family life center.
The event is free and open to the public. Meals will be offered on a dine-in basis only.
Details: 417-623-2796.
• Neosho’s Hope Kitchen, 219 E. Main St., will be open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
Hope Kitchen is a Christ-inspired, community effort to feed the hungry. The event is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-658-9208.
• St. John Lutheran Church, 304 W. Third St. in Pittsburg, Kansas, will host its annual community Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday in its activity center.
The event is free and open to the public. Carryout meals will be available.
Details: 620-231-4085.
• Unity of Joplin, in partnership with several area organizations, will host its first "Friendsgiving" from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at Jackson Avenue and A Street.
The come-and-go event is free and open to the public. It will include a turkey dinner, raffles, music and children's activities.
Parking is available at North Middle School, 102 N. Gray Ave. Shuttles will be provided by the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.