Free tire disposal will be held Friday and Saturday at the Joplin Recycling Center, 1310 W. A St.
Joplin residents and landlords or residential customers of Liberty Utilities may drop off up to 10 automotive tires, with or without rims, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on those days.
The free drop-off, funded by Liberty Utilities and the city of Joplin, will not accept commercial tires or those from large trucks, tractors or race cars.
Tires are banned from landfills in Missouri and Kansas.
Tires taken to the free collection will be hauled to a recycling center that specializes in using them to make playground cover, garden hoses, loading dock bumpers, parking lot wheel stops, road paving aggregate, running- and biking-friendly trail pavement and more. Metal rims also will be recycled.
Details: 417-624-0820, ext. 501.
