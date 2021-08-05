Healthy Joplin, a collaborative effort of local health agencies, individuals and businesses, is providing opportunities to train walking group leaders for free.
This initiative is for community, organization and workplace leaders who are interested in creating local walking groups. The training webinar will cover topics such as participant recruiting and encouragement, the five W's of walking groups, and next steps.
Details: Rikki Smith, 417-629-4914 or RRSmith@freemanhealth.com.
