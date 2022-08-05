After training at Freeman Health System for five years, Dr. Brittany Winkfield has returned as an internal medicine physician.
Winkfield attended the University of Kentucky and medical school at A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville. She previously worked at Freeman as a third-year medical student and completed her internal medicine residency through Kansas City University, spending another three years learning at Freeman.
“It was a natural fit to be in internal medicine," she said in a statement. "I like taking care of the whole person and any complaint they might have. I like developing a relationship with my patients, knowing who they are and their families, who mean something to them. I feel like it makes me a better doctor to treat them as a human — not just their disease.”
Winkfield treats adult patients, including performing women’s annual health exams. She is accepting new patients at Freeman Southwest Internal Medicine, Suite 201, C.H. Bentlage Building, 3202 McIntosh Circle Drive, or by calling 417-347-8350.
