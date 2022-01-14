Dr. Namrata Susarla, an internal medicine physician, has joined Family Medicine Associates, 702 E. 34th St. in Joplin.
Susarla will treat adults 18 and older and believes obesity is the biggest challenge for area residents because it often contributes to other diseases, such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes. She believes primary care helps promote preventive health measures by working with patients.
Susarla said empathy is her strong point and that "shared-decision making is the key to build a good relationship in a clinical encounter."
Susarla is accepting new patients; call 417-347-2526.
