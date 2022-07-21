Freeman Advantage HealthWise will focus on hearing aid technology at 10 a.m. Tuesday inside the Freeman Business Center, 3220 McClelland Blvd. Guests are asked to enter through the back entrance.
Dr. David Anthony, audiologist of Freeman Hearing Center, will discuss the latest in hearing tests and hearing aid technology. He will explain new features that allow hearing aids to interface with smartphones and apps and how they can be recharged.
Refreshments will be served.
To RSVP or for additional information, contact Jamie Gillmore at 417-347-5837.
