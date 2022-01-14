Cardiologist Dr. Ryan Longnecker will explain causes and treatments for atrial fibrillation, an irregular and often rapid heart rate resulting in poor blood flow, during the next Freeman Advantage Healthwise presentation.
One solution for some patients is the Watchman implant, a minimally invasive, onetime procedure.
The presentation is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Freeman Business Center, 3220 McClelland Blvd. Refreshments will be served.
RSVP to Jamie Gillmore at 417-347-5837.
