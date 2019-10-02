Area residents will be asked to travel through time the past century to land on an idea for their entries into this year's Joplin Christmas parade.
"Christmas Through the Decades" will be the theme, said Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO.
"We are so honored that the city of Joplin has selected Freeman Health System once again to manage the Joplin Christmas parade," Baker said.
"This is, in fact, the sixth year in a row that Freeman has embraced this challenge, and we do it because it is a way of giving back to the community that has supported us for more 90 years. We are grateful to the community. We are touched that we are a piece of the interwoven piece of the fabric of the community."
She said Freeman's goal is to provide more than medical service. "We also want to be a good neighbor and take an active role in the well-being of the communities we serve."
With the parade only two months away, planning has already started for the Dec. 3 event.
Baker and Mayor Gary Shaw unveiled a logo for the "Christmas Through the Decades" theme depicting the decades back to 1920 woven as decoration through a Christmas tree.
"I am really looking forward to seeing all the creative floats and costumes," Baker said. "You know I always have high expectations, and they are always exceeded."
Proceeds of the parade, usually about $2,000, go to a charity, and this year the recipient again will be Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, an organization in which Freeman participates.
Shaw said Freeman has been a vital community participant since the 1920s.
"I am happy to thank Freeman for their continued efforts in blessing Joplin by being a part of the parade," he said. "Freeman has been here since 1922, for 97 years, and been a blessing to Joplin in many different ways. The parade is always one where we get to see families line the streets, and what a blessing it is."
The mayor read a proclamation recognizing Freeman and its employees and volunteers for organizing the parade and for providing health care to the region for so many years.
This year's parade route once again will extend from 15th Street north to Third Street on Main Street.
Parade entries may be registered via phone at 417-437-3962 or email at joplinchristmasparade@freemanhealth.com.
