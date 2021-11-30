Freeman Auxiliary will host a benefit sale of books, games, toys and other gifts, with proceeds going toward the auxiliary to support projects such as scholarships, community needs, hospital equipment, service and more.
The sale will be held:
• From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Freeman Hospital East, Conference Room 1E.
• From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Freeman Business Center conference rooms.
• From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Freeman Hospital West, Conference Rooms 1-4W.
• From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Freeman Hospital West, Conference Rooms 1-4W.
