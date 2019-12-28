Freeman-Bible case 20th anniversary marks long-suffering loss

Lorene Bible thinks the approach of the 20th anniversary of the Freeman-Bible murder case on Monday packs a cumulative hurt that will be felt all the deeper by family and friends of the victims than on past anniversaries of the crime.
There's just something about realizing that it's now been 20 long years of speculation and uncertainty about who killed Danny and Kathy Freeman and what befell their daughter, Ashley, and Ashley's friend, Lauria Bible, in the early morning hours of Dec. 30, 1999, that makes this anniversary of the crime tougher to face, she believes.
"With this being the 20th, I think it's harder on the whole family than it has been," Lauria's mother told the Globe.
She said her nieces and nephews, their children, and Lauria's and Ashley's friends are all still living with a sense of loss prominent in their hearts that is manifested in subtle ways, such as a reluctance of her nieces and nephews to let their own children spend the night at a friend's home as Lauria was doing 20 years ago in celebration of her friend's birthday when she was taken from them.
The past three years have provided the families of the victims a few answers that were sorely lacking for the better part of 17 years, Lorene Bible said.
There are three suspects now identified. Two of them — Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington — died without ever having been charged. The third suspect, Ronald Dean Busick, is in custody and was determined by a jury earlier this month to be mentally competent to stand trial on murder, kidnapping and arson charges. But that trial still lies several months — if not a couple of years — in the offing, and there's been no one brought to justice as yet.
The two missing 16-year-old girls' remains have yet to be found despite intriguing leads that have authorities focusing their attention on Picher, Oklahoma, where investigators believe the girls were held captive and sexually abused inside Welch's residence before being slain and their bodies most likely disposed of in some manner nearby.
Finding the girls' remains and "bringing them home" ranks as the top priority with both the Bible and Freeman families. But they also want justice, members of the two families say.
Uncertainties
It's perhaps no surprise that neither Lorene Bible nor Danny Freeman's younger brother, Dwayne Vancil, believe that conviction and punishment of Busick will satisfy their longings for justice.
Lorene Bible said it is her "gut feeling" that there are still others involved in the murders who have yet to be identified. In the first month following the crime, she began hearing of the possible involvement of "the Chetopa (Kansas) five," she said. While those handling the investigation in the early years ignored evidence of the current suspects' involvement, the investigators now in charge know the three to have been members of that designated ring.
"That's three of the five," Lorene Bible said. "Who's the other two?"
Vancil shares her belief that there were others involved. But his suspicions take a somewhat different tack.
He says his brother told him two weeks before the crime that he had reason to believe that elements of the Craig County Sheriff's Department were out to kill him. He believes a former member of the sheriff's office with ties to Welch, Pennington and Busick through a family member who was involved with them by way of his use of drugs may have had a hand in the murders.
The Freeman family came into conflict with the sheriff's office a year before the murders when a deputy fatally shot the couple's son, Shane.
Vancil acknowledges that his brother used marijuana and may have grown and dealt some pot on a small scale, primarily to friends. But he was not into methamphetamine and harder drugs and would not have been mixed up with this trio of suspects in the trafficking of that drug, as has been suggested by investigators in the past, Vancil said.
Bible believes Busick has refused to tell what he knows in exchange for hinted offers of immunity from prosecution because "there's still somebody out there who he's more scared of than (the prospect of) staying in jail." She believes he fears being killed if he were to give up the location of the girls' remains.
Difficult anniversary
At Busick's competency trial earlier this month, his attorney, Gretchen Mosely, made repeated mention during questioning of witnesses and closing arguments of certain "admissions" her client made to investigators following the filing of charges in April 2018. But she stopped short of revealing exactly what he told them other than to say that he had made an admission that he was "out there in a truck."
Both Vancil and Lorene Bible took "out there" to mean at the Freemans' home the night of the crime.
"The way it was said, you would think that's what it was," said Lorene Bible, who has been allowed to listen to audiotapes of some of the interviews of Busick.
She also had been allowed to speak with Busick briefly when he was brought to Oklahoma from a jail in Kansas following the filing of the charges against him in the Freeman-Bible case. She told the Globe that she believed he was mentally competent from the moment she met him because he right away showed an awareness of who she was without ever having met her.
She said that while he never directly admitted involvement in the crime to her, he did at one point in their conversation say something in line with that "admission" to investigators that he was "out there."
"He told me: He didn't kill Danny. He didn't kill Kathy. He didn't set fire to their home, and he didn't take the girls," she said.
But he also told her his father always said that some day he would get blamed for something if he kept running around with people he should not be seeing. She said she told him that even if he was just the lookout man the night of the crime and did not personally commit any of the acts of which he is accused but did see what happened and did not let anyone know about it, then he is guilty by association nonetheless.
And Busick agreed, she said.
Vancil feels, like Lauria's mother, that this is an especially difficult anniversary despite what headway has been made in bringing those responsible to justice and in the search for the girls' remains. He said just how poignant the loss of his brother's family and Lauria remain for him was brought home during a television interview he granted at Busick's competency trial when memories of what "an exceptional girl" Ashley was came flooding back to him.
"I was talking about Ashley, and all those emotions just popped right back," he said. "Just like it was yesterday."
Search boost
The regional Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement in Alton, Illinois, has agreed to lend assistance to local authorities' efforts to find the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman in the Picher Mining Field.
The help of the agency in the federal Department of the Interior was secured with the assistance of Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe and his field representative in Northeast Oklahoma, Jared Ward.
The agency may provide additional expertise in the evaluation of the accessibility of mine shafts selected for searching by underwater cameras or other means and could also possibly provide advanced technology in conducting such searches.
The agency will limit its assistance to the effort to recover the girls' remains and will not be involved in the investigation of the underlying crime, according to sources close to the search for the girls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.