Freeman Health System broke ground earlier today on a new $10.1 million medical office building at the corner of 34th and McIntosh Circle.
The three-story, 30,169-square-foot building is the first part of a long-term expansion plan for the health system, officials said.
Learn more in a story from reporter Kevin McClintock online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Details about a rate increase going into effect for Liberty customers.
- Information on the Joplin Public Library's summer reading program.
- The name of the latest graduating high school senior to nab a National Merit scholarship.
Have a great Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.