Freeman Breast Lifecare program minimizes waiting, worrying

When it comes to breast cancer, one of the worst enemies a patient faces are the W’s: waiting and worrying.
In the past, days could stretch into weeks when it came to the initial testing, getting results, planning the next course of action with doctors and, finally, scheduling treatment.
That’s not the case at Freeman Health System. Thanks to a team approach to battling breast cancer — a wrap-around service known as Freeman Breast Lifecare — gaps between testing and treatment have been shortened.
Dr. Alan Buchele, who serves as the Freeman Women’s Center director, said surgeons and radiologists work as a single team to provide as much information as possible as quickly as possible with as few visits as possible to minimize the stress a new patient experiences. Once a woman completes her mammogram, and should the situation warrant, all other steps are available right then and there.
“We collaborate with a radiologist the day of the visit so we can look at the mammogram, we can do an exam, we can talk to the patients about what we think we want to do and then move forward with a biopsy even later that day,” he said.
The overall pace is quickened and the steps pushed together with little or no long pauses “to try to get (those) answers quickly,” Buchele continued.
"For peace of mind, sometimes it’s good to try to move forward as quickly as possible," he added,
Anderson resident Jessica Pratt witnessed firsthand Freeman Breast Lifecare in action.
Eight years ago this month, at the age of 34, Pratt discovered a lump in one of her breasts. That was on Oct. 1, 2012. After scheduling an appointment with her doctor, a second lump was found. An ultrasound, a mammogram and two biopsies followed. Twenty-one days later, she was officially diagnosed with breast cancer.
“It was like a whirlwind,” she said, blinking back tears as she spoke about that turbulent time. “It was scary at first — a lot of unknowns and what-ifs.”
What hardened her inside to wage the looming battle were thoughts of her family, including her two children. At one point early in the process, “I looked at my husband and he was pretty torn up, and just something in me clicked and I was like: ‘I've got to fight.’”
“(Freeman) is a really neat environment,” Pratt said. “Coming to one place ... seeing all my doctors here ... it was nice. It was pretty much done all here. I liked it a lot.
“I know a lot of people who drive out of town or travel to big cities for their treatment,” Pratt continued. “(I’m) very thankful to have (Lifecare) in our area, and I would recommend it to anyone — and I do. I highly recommend it.”
Another positive was her quick decision-making on her course of action when it came to battling her cancer, she said. When she was first diagnosed with cancer, “there was no question in my mind — I was having a double mastectomy because I wanted the (smallest) chances of (the cancer) coming back.”
She had on Nov. 9 — a little more than a month after she first discovered that breast lump. In other parts of the country, according to www.verywellhealth.com, that gap can last up to 78 days. After healing from that surgery, she underwent 30 “big boy” chemo treatments, lasting about a year, she said.
Today, she has a yearly checkup with Buchele, and she sees her oncologist twice a year.
Both he and Pratt say the most important thing a woman can do is to schedule annual mammograms, starting around the age of 40, as well as a breast examination. The two combined are still the best ways to discover and diagnose cancer in the early stages.
Pratt, who had no family history of cancer prior to her diagnosis, had done her mammogram in May eight years ago, and no breast abnormalities were found at that time. The cancerous lump in her breast had appeared between the end of May and when she discovered it with her own self-examination on Oct. 1.
“So it would have been bad for me had I waited for my next examination (the following year),” Pratt said. “You definitely need to pay attention to your body.”
The idea of a breast self-examination can be intimidating, Buchele said: “I think that that’s almost too much to ask of someone. I try to do the idea of a breast self-examination when you’re in the shower and feeling your body. If you notice a change, a difference in the breast ... don’t be (too) concerned ... just kind of watch it maybe for a month or a period cycle, and if it’s still a concern, we can do the exam. We just want you to maintain awareness.”
Added Pratt: “Don’t give up. Cancer is a scary word. There are still days, every day, I think, ‘Will it come back?’ But I can’t live in that fear. So don’t live in that fear. You have to be mentally tough and pray. Don’t give up.”
