A community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Freeman Business Center, 3220 S. McClelland Blvd.
Blood donations will be used by Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole provider of blood and plasma products to area hospitals.
Individuals who donate will receive a long-sleeved quarter zip pullover, while supplies last.
To avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.