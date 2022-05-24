Understanding the stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s will be the focus of this month’s Freeman caregiver support group.
There will be a special presentation by College View Manor’s Carey Prater, who serves as the chair of the Joplin Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Prater will explain how to navigate essential care needs for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
The support group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Freeman Business Center conference rooms. Guests should enter from the rear parking lot. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be practiced. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or call 417-347-8463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.