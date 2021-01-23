There was scattered applause just moments after Freeman Health System cardiothoracic surgeon Ray Vetsch deftly used a blunt knife — rather than the sharp scalpel he traditionally uses during surgeries — to slice a frosted cake into bite-sized pieces.
“It’s a very healthy cake,” Vetsch said, smiling as he sliced.
Nearby, cardiologist John Cox could only nod in agreement, quipping: “We have surgically removed all of the carbs out of this cake.”
Vetsch and Cox — along with fellow cardiologists John Nicholas, Ryan Longnecker and Darwin Jeyaraj — are members of the hospital’s TAVR team. Since April 2017, these five men have successfully performed a special heart procedure — called transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR — more than 200 times.
That milestone, said Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker, was the reason for Thursday's celebration and the two large cakes, each decorated with small red hearts and frosted heart monitor lines. The TAVR team has “helped improve the quality of life for more than 200 men and women and given them more time to live life to its fullest,” she said.
The procedure specifically helps men and women suffering from severe aortic stenosis, or a narrowing of the valve inside the heart’s aorta. From a health standpoint, many times these men and women can’t risk the rigors of open-heart surgery, which include the cracking of the sternum and the heart’s function taken over briefly by a machine.
By inserting a replacement valve inside the aorta, pushed up to the chest cavity by a vein located in the upper thigh, surgeons are able to complete the surgery while the heart pumps naturally, eliminating the use of a traditional heart-lung machine.
“It certainly is a great milestone to hit 200 cases,” said Cox, who spoke on behalf of the team. “Our success rate ... stands with anybody in the country when doing these procedures. We’re very pleased with the results we’ve had. We hope over the course of our lifetimes that we do hundreds more and hundreds more (patients) walk away with smiles on their faces.”
The procedure takes an average of between 45 minutes to two hours and is conducted under general anesthesia. Seventy-five percent of patients have gone home after just 24 hours, compared with the five- or six-day hospital stay following open-heart surgery.
“As a clinician, you don’t usually see immediate results from what you’re doing” with a patient, Cox said. “But these procedures, uniquely, (make) people feel better in a hurry and it’s very common for people in 24 hours to notice a huge difference in how they feel.
“They see it mostly with lack of shortness of breath, and they’re able to do more activities with less effort, and that’s so gratifying to see,” he continued. “This has certainly become the go-to procedure for people in their 60s and older that need an aortic valve. We rarely send patients (now) for open-chest procedures.”
This type of heart procedure is commonly found in larger cities or at teaching hospitals. With TAVR available at the Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute, it means local people can stay home when it comes to their health care needs, the doctors said.
“We at Freeman have made the statement quite often that traveling is not necessary because we bring the new procedures and technology to town,” Vetsch said. “We have kept that promise, and it shows."
“It is surreal,” Longnecker added. “It feels like only yesterday that we did the first one. No. 100 was also memorable, and it is hard to believe we have made it this far already.”
