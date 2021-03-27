“Nobody knows what I’m going through.”
“They don’t believe me.”
“They think I’m exaggerating. ‘It can’t be that bad,’ they say.”
“They just don’t get it.”
These phrases have, at one time or another, been expressed by caregivers of loved ones the world over. As they clearly demonstrate, there is an almost lack of understanding between noncaregivers and those individuals who give up a portion of their lives — or 100% of it — for a loved one who is suffering from physical, emotional or dementia-related problems.
That's why Freeman Health System last week launched its new caregivers support group, which will meet at 10:30 a.m. every third Thursday at the conference room inside Freeman East, 932 E. 34th St. Nationwide, 65.7 million people act as caregivers, and that number grows each year. Currently, that number is 29% of the country’s adult population.
“These selfless individuals need support, camaraderie, resource education and reminders of the importance of self-care and how to avoid caregiver burnout,” said Jennifer Berry, a social worker at the Freeman Geriatric Center. “Sometimes, all they need is normalization and to know that others are struggling with caregiving responsibilities, too.”
Each monthly gathering will feature guest speakers and resources on topics such as potential legal issues, disease education and management, or the progression of decline a caregiver might see in a loved one over a period of time.
“Caregiving can be challenging, stressful and overwhelming at times,” Berry said. “It is taxing not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. Throughout my career as a social worker within the health care system, I have witnessed the impact that a caregiving role can have on an individual. I’ve had several report feelings of guilt, that they wish that they could do more or don’t feel they are doing enough. But in reality, they are balancing their own life and the large role of caregiving to the best of their abilities, and they need to hear that because it’s so very important and so easily forgotten.”
Dr. Henry Petry, director of the Freeman Center for Geriatrics, spoke during Thursday’s inaugural meeting of the support group. He told those in attendance to “think young” by encouraging laughter and to take time for themselves, even if it’s simply exercising or sticking to a proper healthy diet.
Petry’s advice comes from extensive experience. He was a caregiver for his wife for 18 months, and he’s familiar with the stresses a caregiver faces on a daily basis.
“The thing that I try to tell them is that I was a health care person and I know all these things, (but) they are not health care persons, so I know how difficult it is” to do what they do, he said. “And even with all my knowledge and understanding, it was even a little more difficult.”
Offering support, resources
Petry said he was pleased with the turnout at the support group's first meeting.
“The more, the merrier," he said. "The more we get the word out about this, the more people we’ll have coming in. Basically, we’re trying to say, ‘Yes, we’re all in the same boat and all these things can happen,’ so we’re trying to be more of a resource for people who can come to us for help.’”
That's important, he continued, “because I’ve got some of my people who are caregivers who don’t have any kids or anyone around or relatives. What do they do?”
That’s a question that Anna Ruth Crampton Mosbaugh, a former Jasper County commissioner, has been asking for a while now. She described herself as a “caregiver to a friend who is a caregiver." Her friend is currently caring for a loved one inside her Joplin home, and because of the fact that she’s partially blind, she leans on Mosbaugh for quite a bit of help.
It’s something Mosbaugh embraces with open arms. Her friend “is just really washed out, and so I learned about this (support group) and thought I’d take her here,” she said. “And I’ve learned a lot.”
Joplin resident Olympia Wark cares for her husband, who suffers from dementia. She and her friend, Kathryn Hartgrove, have attended other area caregiver groups, but many times those groups would become “a social hour, and that’s not what we want,” Wark said.
“There was nothing to let you know what it was or what you are supposed to do,” added Hartgrove, who recently placed her own mother, also suffering from dementia, into a nursing home. “We were on their own. ... This feels like (Freeman) is doing a little bit of everything (to help caregivers), which is really good."
