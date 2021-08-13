With signatures on the dotted lines, Freeman Health System and Crowder College entered into a partnership Wednesday morning centered on a nursing-based apprenticeship program.
Looking back through the history of America’s community colleges, it was through apprenticeship programs where a vast majority of young men and women learned a professional trade, long before tech programs were established, said Crowder College President Glenn Coltharp.
“You didn’t sit with a book or sit in a classroom, you went to a wise person that understood the field and understood the profession, and you learned from them,” he said during a brief ceremony at Freeman Hospital West. “At some point we got away from that as a society, to (where) classrooms and grades … were the most important thing.”
Crowder College officials have made a concerted effort to embrace apprenticeship opportunities in the past, with models already existing for Crowder’s construction, electrical and transport training fields, Coltharp said. and they hope to move “as many of our programs in that direction as possible.”
It’s exciting, he said, “because it’s a combination of the classroom and the real world. The students are learning from the people out in the field (and) learning from each other, and — they get paid while they do that. It’s an awesome thing.”
The new Certified Medical Assistant Apprentice Program, said Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, will offer a number of benefits, both for the students with the college “and of course the health system; we can give them that real-life experience that we’ll need to prepare them for the job market.”
Medical assistants are health care professionals who assist doctors in clinics and medical offices — helping gather important information from patients inside examination rooms, checking vital signs and passing that information on to the doctor, among other key duties.
The partnership program, Baker said, will make the transition from classroom to patient care “easier and more relevant for … students. Since the medical field is constantly changing, this program will allow the students to stay up to date on best practices both in the classroom and in the clinic.”
The 16-week paid program — roughly one semester — starts Monday, Aug. 23, and combines classroom education and on-the-job training for a student to become a certified medical assistant, according to a release. Students will spend 20 hours a week benefiting from a variety of learning opportunities, including traveling to various Freeman clinics within the area.
As an added benefit, the CMA apprenticeship allows students to earn a sustainable wage while attending school with little to no debt, Coltharp said. “One of the challenges that keep students from finishing a program is the financial side, and so if they’re able to work in the apprenticeship and receive compensation, they’re able to support that family while they’re learning.”
There are 15 students currently enrolled in the inaugural semester; Robin Bach, a receptionist at the Freeman Heart Institute, is one of the selected students.
“The medical field has always been of an interest to me; I’ve had lots of schooling in the past toward nursing, but life happens and detours happen and so I put that on hold for a little while,” said Bach, who has worked at Freeman for a little over a year. “I got this job and this opportunity happened, and I got accepted and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
The benefits are huge and almost too numerous to count, she said.
“If only we didn’t have masks on,” Bach said, indicating her grin of excitement beneath her face covering. “Not only will I get to grow professionally, but I’ll get to invest the time and knowledge I gain from this apprenticeship to Freeman.”
Helping others, she said, “it’s just where my heart is. I love it.”
The program, added Coltharp, “is truly a win-win for everybody.”
Applicants must meet application and acceptance requirements as outlined by Freeman Health System and Crowder College. For information, people may call or text 417-347-1019, or visit jointeam
