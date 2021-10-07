Consolidation and convenience were the two primary reasons why a ribbon cutting took place Thursday morning at 931 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
With a quick slice of some red ribbon, the newly expanded Freeman Sleep Center was dedicated, bringing together beneath a single roof both Dr. Jason Maxfield’s sleep medicine practice and the overnight sleep testing facility.
“It is going to be so helpful to our patients because, now, they can see their doctor and (receive treatment) in the same place,” said Freeman Health System President and CEO Paula Baker. Thanks to the increased capacity inside the center, “we can meet the need that is out there and we didn’t want people to have to wait to get in to do a sleep study, so this really enables us to treat more people very quickly.”
“Good sleep,” she added, “is so important to our overall health.”
It was the Dalai Lama himself who once said, “sleep is the best medication.” Without a doubt, a restful night’s sleep is essential to overall good health — yet millions of Americans suffer from sleep disorders, many of which go unrecognized.
These sleep disorders cause a lack of sleep, Baker said, and have been directly linked “to obesity, diabetes, increased risks of heart attack and stroke — and with all the stress that everyone has been through with COVID-19 … we think the timing is perfect” for the sleep center’s expansion.
On top of an increase to overall square footage, two new sleep study laboratory beds have been added, increasing the total number from four to six. The older sleep study rooms have also been renovated to match the look and feel of the new rooms, Baker said.
The expansion brings together Maxfield’s sleep medicine practice and the overnight sleep testing facility, enabling better collaboration between the daytime sleep medicine clinic, newer sleep technologies such as more sensitive sensors now in use, and the overnight sleep testing team. Software was also upgraded — offering greater sensitivity in taking readings during sleep studies, improving accuracy and efficiency — along with better sensors, amplifiers and computers.
“The expansion is exciting,” said Maxfield in a release. “The extra space gives us larger, more comfortable clinic rooms, better work areas for the staff, more storage for sleep equipment and room to grow in the future.”
The expansion has created the ability to treat 50% more patients suffering from a number of sleep problems — snoring, sleep apnea, insomnia, restless legs, narcolepsy, fatigue, excessive daytime sleepiness, nocturnal seizures and sleepwalking, to name just a few.
“Did you know that poor sleep is one of the leading risk factors for obesity?” Baker asked during a press conference inside the sleep center. “If you try to lose weight, sleep is critical because we know that people who sleep well eat fewer calories than those who don’t, because sleep affects the hormones that regulate our appetite. That’s reason enough right there to get a good night’s sleep.
“If any of you have ever missed a few hours of sleep,” Baker continued, “you know it can really make you feel like you’re running on empty and that you’re not at your very best.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.