In an effort to address a shortage of family practice physicians in rural communities, Freeman Health System is expanding its residency program offerings to include family medicine.
“Through this new family medicine program, Freeman Health System directly addresses the shortage of primary care physicians by opening up more residency opportunities for physicians-in-training,” said Paula F. Baker, president and CEO, in a statement. “Our program will provide in-depth education across the human lifespan to prepare physicians to care for patients of all ages, from newborns to senior citizens.”
Freeman received notice of accreditation in October with Kansas City University as its sponsoring institution, and the application process for residents and educators is now open. Each resident will train for three years, for a total of 15 family medicine residents when the program is full.
Residents will work at Access Family Care and in rural clinics. They also will work in the hospital and do rotations with their mentors and specialists, Freeman officials said.
“We are planning to have a group of educators that includes full- and part-time physicians, as well as specialists in a variety of disciplines,” said Dr. Barbara Miller, family medicine residency program director, in a statement. “Our residents are licensed physicians who will work under fully credentialed physicians. Every facet of care will be incorporated into their training. It operates like an apprenticeship. Residents will have the capability to do everything from stitches to minor surgery, from newborns to senior citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.