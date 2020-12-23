PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Pittsburg will soon break ground on a $5.2 million education center for health care professionals, thanks to a major donation from Freeman Health System.
Freeman Health System has partnered with the center for several years and provides specialty care for their patients.
The CHC provides medical, dental and behavioral health care to 70,000 individuals throughout Southeast Kansas. The 501(c)(3) organization opened in 2003 and operates 38 sites in seven counties.
Although 20% of the American population lives in rural areas, only 11% of the nation’s physicians practice in those communities, according to government analysts.
The $1 million donation will go toward the center’s capital campaign to construct the John Parolo Education Center, which is designed to increase the number of primary care physicians, dentists and mental health professionals in the region. It will be located directly west of the main clinic building.
“The overwhelming support and generosity of Freeman Health System most certainly demonstrates its true commitment to the future of health care in Southeast Kansas,” said Krista Postai, CHC president and CEO, during a news conference Tuesday. “This is an investment not only in health education but also in the lives of hundreds of our young people who will now have the opportunity to train locally and then serve the communities in which they were raised.”
Southeast Kansas is critically underserved in all areas of health care and, like all of rural Kansas, is seeing the erosion of its health resources and is challenged to recruit health professionals, who typically practice within 75 miles of where they have trained. Studies show that only 2% of new doctors want to practice in towns with populations under 25,000 residents, according to a news release from the center.
And now that three hospitals in Southeast Kansas have closed down, the need for health care physicians is at an all-time high, Postai said. The average age of those in the area's medical community is about 60.
“As the baby boomers retire, we’re in crisis mode,” Postai said. “Our plan is to attract students who have a commitment to Southeast Kansas or Southwest Missouri who grew up here and understand what it’s like to grow up in a rural area. We’ve had folks come from east of the Mississippi. They last about three years, get their loans repaid and then go to the big city. We want kids to come home, live and take care of each other. We already have enough people interested in our first residency class that come (from) within 60 miles of Pittsburg.”
A check was presented to the CHC on Tuesday on behalf of Freeman Health System by Paula Baker, president and CEO. The Pittsburg native said that Southeast Kansas is an integral part of Freeman’s market area, and it wanted to contribute to the education center because of the enormous impact it will have in the Four-State Area.
“We know how important it is for the future of this region to train future physicians, nurse practitioners, dental hygienists and other health care providers,” Baker said. “Overall, this is an underserved area in Southeast Kansas. Sometimes physicians will elect to go to larger metropolitan areas or larger cities. But providing education right here where they have the opportunity to get to know the city, in my mind, will compel them to want to stay here.”
More challenges
Rural areas often undergo more challenges with maintaining a steady health care workforce. Kansas is anticipated to need nearly 300 primary care physicians in the next five years in order to meet current needs. The state is experiencing a major exodus of its under-30 population seeking professional opportunities elsewhere.
“We have such a high diabetes rate, and it’s getting higher,” Postai said. “We have such a high heart disease rate. It’s not getting any lower around here, so we need an army of people who understand public health. We have some counties who don’t even have a dentist now. We’ve lost three hospitals in Southeast Kansas, and we’ll lose more. Time is running out.”
The 16,000-square foot John Parolo Education Center will feature learning laboratories, as well as classrooms and conference rooms built to support medical and dental residents. Construction is slated to begin in May and is expected to be completed by spring 2022.
There will be a rural medicine training program for physicians and physician assistants, and postgraduate clinical training for licensure of professionals such as pharmacists, social workers and psychologists.
“We’re completely supportive of CHC’s vision for this, and we think it’s a wonderful idea,” Baker said. “Freeman Health System has been involved in graduate medical education for over 40 years, so it’s at the heart of our mission. We’re so excited for CHC to help prepare this next generation of health care professionals.”
Students from the University of Arkansas and A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, are spending their last two years of medical school at the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. Next year, five physician assistant students will complete their second year of training at the center.
In 2021, the center will partner with Washburn Law School to provide a first-of-its-kind residency program for third-year law students interested in working with medical professions. The following year, the center plans to launch a family practice residency program in collaboration with the University of Kansas School of Medicine.
Postai said the amount of support received by local donors has been tremendous and that the campaign hopes to reach its $5.2 million goal by the end of January 2021.
“This is a Tri-State Mining area,” she said. “While we’re the poorest and least healthy region in the state, which is true of the nearby areas in Missouri and Oklahoma, we do take care of each other, and we understand that no one is going to come in and rescue us.”
