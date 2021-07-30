Freeman Health System has received a prestigious award for providing exemplary care to patients who have had heart attacks.
“Freeman Health System is very honored to receive the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Achievement Award, and that’s a really long name because it reflects a very, very big accomplishment,” said Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO.
Freeman administrators and staff gathered July 20 to recognize the achievement and the amount of work that goes into providing care for their patients.
“This award substantiates Freeman’s commitment and our success in implementing a higher standard of care for our cardiac patients, and it signifies a very aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care that are outlined in guidelines by the American College of Cardiology as well as the American Heart Association,” Baker said.
The award is based on metrics provided to patients who are affected by an ST-elevated myocardial infarction, which is the deadliest type of heart attack.
“We know that heart and vascular conditions are among the most widespread in our own Four-State Area, and we’re so very grateful to have a first-rate care team at Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute. We look forward to their continued success in saving lives through rapid and sophisticated cardiac interventions,” Baker said.
Freeman cardiologist Dr. Robert Stauffer said the award reflects the efforts and teamwork of all in the health system.
“This is really just a combination of a lot of hard work by a lot of people of all different levels,” Stauffer said.
Among those who have been treated at Freeman after a heart attack is Shane Clark, fire chief of Southwest City.
“This last Easter, and actually the Saturday night before, everything was great, and it was a normal day,” he said. “I got ready to go to bed, and my arm hurt so bad I couldn’t stand it. I just got out of the shower and went to bed, and I thought I would go to the bathroom and start again, and it didn’t go away. I called an ambulance.”
Clark, an Oklahoma resident, went to his fire station in the far corner of Southwest Missouri to be picked up by the ambulance, which took him toward Freeman as a medical helicopter made its way toward them.
“Before the helicopter got there, they had to defibrillate me once in the ambulance, and I believe two or three times in the helicopter, and another four times in the (catheterization) lab,” Clark said. “I remember bits and pieces, but I remember I kept thinking don’t go to sleep or I’d never wake up. But I did wake up, and it’s thanks to all of you. Thanks to all of you, I get to continue doing what I do because your system works.”
Clark said it wasn’t easy for someone who saves lives for a living to put his own life in someone else’s hands.
“I knew I was in the right hands,” he said. “I didn’t like being on that side, but it was OK. I knew it was going to be OK.”
