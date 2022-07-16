Freeman Health System received national recognition earlier this month from the American Heart Association for providing cardiovascular care at the highest possible level.
The health care system received a Get with the Guidelines award as well as two Mission: Lifetime gold-level awards centering on researching, treating and following up with patients who have suffered from heart disease or strokes.
“Year after year, our heart care team meets stringent standards to provide rapid, quality care when it matters most,” said Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO, in a statement. “Time is critical during a cardiac emergency, and our caregivers demonstrate their skill and compassion with sophisticated heart procedures time and time again.”
Freeman’s goal with heart attack patients is to get them taken care of within 90 minutes, or what’s called from “door to balloon,” said Dr. Ryan Longnecker, interventionist cardiologist.
“If we can get the artery open in that 90-minute time, then we really do save (heart) muscle, and saving muscle saves heart function and hopefully alleviates symptoms down the road; it really provides the patient with the best option,” he said. “Our average door-to-balloon time is better than 90 minutes, and we’re super excited about that, and one of the reasons we got the award.”
Overall, he said, “we’re very proud for what we’ve been able to accomplish” with the awards. “It really is a team effort to make that happen.”
