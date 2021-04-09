NEOSHO, Mo. — Freeman Health System has announced the expansion of outpatient surgical procedures at its Neosho hospital with the addition of two surgeons, Drs. Alan Buchele and David Baker.
“Freeman Neosho Hospital is excited to expand our surgical services to better meet the needs of our community,” said Renee Denton, Freeman Neosho Hospital’s chief operating officer, in a statement. “Having exceptional surgeons performing general, gynecological and (ear, nose and throat) surgical procedures at Freeman Neosho offers convenience and comfort to our patients and their families, knowing that many of their surgical needs can be taken care of right here at home.”
Buchele is certified by the American Board of Surgery and also serves as director of the Wes & Jan Hauser Women’s Pavilion.
“I think many times, people feel better having their surgery done close to home because they don’t have to drive a half an hour after they finish,” Buchele said. “Having that hometown arrangement helps, and I think offering that is a great service for the community.”
Baker, who serves as president of Freeman medical staff, is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and specializes in general and bariatric surgery.
“I will be performing a wide range of various outpatient surgeries and screening endoscopy,” he said in a statement. “This will provide greater access for patients who live in this area. It will also allow these patients to utilize excellent surgical resources located at Freeman Neosho.”
Both Baker and Buchele join other physicians already offering surgical procedures in Neosho, including Dr. Scott McClintick, who performs ENT surgeries, and Dr. Gerald Englund, who performs gynecological surgeries.
