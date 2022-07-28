The annual Freeman Advantage Health and Resource Fair will take place from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Freeman Business Center, 3220 McClelland Blvd.
The come-and-go event features health screenings, informative presentations, interactive booths, door prizes and free breakfast. Visitors will receive a “passport” upon entry and then collect stamps from the vendors or by participating in activities, which then qualifies them for door prizes.
"The Freeman Screen Team will be available doing fasting blood screens that check cholesterol levels, lipids and much more,” said Jamie Gillmore, Freeman Advantage coordinator, in a statement. “Guests will need to fast eight hours for those screenings, so we are offering free breakfast for everyone. The blood screenings have a $10 fee but all other screenings, such as blood pressure checks, bone density and body mass index, are free.”
Ozark Center Innovative Solutions is a new participant in the fair and will offer a presentation on resiliency in aging. Ozark Center professionals will also be available to address questions about mental health.
Freeman Advantage is a medical, education and social program for individuals 50 and older who can receive a lifetime membership for $20. Activities include walking and bowling groups that meet three times a week, exercise classes, game days, book club, day trips and extended travel opportunities.
Details: 417-347-5837, freemanhealth.com/advantage.
