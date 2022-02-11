FRONTENAC, Kan. — Family practice physician Dr. Ryan Sorell and nurse practitioner Jessica Hartzfeld have joined Freeman Midwest Internal Medicine, which has been renamed Freeman Internal Medicine and Family Practice, 608 Willard St.
Sorell provides comprehensive preventive services such as health screenings and management of long-term conditions. He also treats sprains, fractures, muscle and joint issues, and other orthopaedic issues that do not require surgery.
“It’s important to treat the whole person and factor in nutrition, fitness training, evaluating and being fit so you don’t get hurt and reduce the risk of long-term conditions like diabetes,” Sorell said in a statement. “That’s where I can fill a gap. I look at all aspects of who someone is as a person and what that contributes to causing their injuries or illness in order to prevent them and help them recover as soon as possible.”
Sorell is accepting new patients. Call 620-231-8849.
