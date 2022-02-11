The Freeman Health System caregiver support group will welcome Stephanie Brady, executive director of the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri, to discuss services offered there and eligibility.
The clinic is a nonprofit organization providing free medical and dental care. It offers a patient advocate to assist people with prescriptions, vision needs and referrals for additional services.
Facilitated by Freeman Geriatric Center social worker Jennifer Berry, the support group will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Freeman Business Center conference rooms. Guests should enter from the rear parking lot. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be practiced. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
