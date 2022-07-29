Kristina Bethel laughs while recalling the moment she was accepted into Freeman Health System’s Health Academy, which took place this week at the Joplin regional hospital.
“I was very excited,” the McDonald County High School senior said Wednesday morning. “Even when (Freeman) sent out the test email, I snatched my phone away from somebody to check it because it said ‘health academy.’”
Earlier this year, Bethel wrote and submitted an academy application, which included an essay highlighting how it would benefit her and a possible career in health care. Since she was 5 years old, she knew she wanted to dedicate her adult life to health care, following in the footsteps of her grandmother, who worked for many years inside a hospital.
“When I finally got the approval, I was at the lake house and I was bragging to all my family about it,” Bethel said. “It was very exciting for me.”
In total, 26 area students were selected to participate in this year’s academy, a longtime Freeman tradition that was temporarily suspended the past two years due to the worldwide pandemic.
Throughout the week, the students were given extensive tours of Freeman Hospital West’s key areas, from radiation oncology and rehabilitation therapy to the emergency department and the heart institute. They peeked inside an air mobile helicopter, participated in classes teaching CPR and other skills, and dissected fetal pigs while learning how to suture wounds.
“Freeman is very encouraging about opening their doors for people to explore what jobs they may be interested in; it gives them the chance to take a moment and step into that role before they make that decision,” said Natalie Feast, clinical student educator for Freeman. “All of us know that education is expensive; it’s hard to make a commitment to something that you think you know a lot about but you might not know what that daily grind is. This gives them the chance to see what a day in the life of doing any role here is.”
The academy gives students “a chance to get into the door and look at the environment and to see what’s going on and if that would be of interest to them,” Feast continued. “Doctors and nurses are the first things that come to people’s minds” concerning jobs in health care. “But there are hundreds of individual job titles in the health care system, and they are not all patient care-related. It takes a lot of years to keep this little city here going, and we want (the students) to have the opportunity to know that.”
Concerning the dissection lab, for example, Feast said that might lead academy students to want to become a scrub or a first assistant, to experience and be pushed in a direction that would most benefit their interests and skills. But they wouldn’t know any of that if they didn’t get a chance to try at the academy, she said.
Juliet Anreder, a 16-year-old junior from McAuley Catholic High School in Joplin, said she’s wanted to be a doctor since she was a little kid, “so I thought (the academy) would give me the opportunity to view what other career options there are because doctoring is like 12 years of school, and I don’t know if that’s something I necessarily want to do.”
One area of the hospital that fascinated her was the laboratory.
“I thought that was really cool because it’s one of those places … what goes on behind those doors? What are they doing down there?” she said. “We got to (see) some blood samples down there, and we got to see them incubate (samples), and I even got to smell one of them, which I would not recommend. But it was really interesting to see.”
Ultimately, she said, “it’s been such an amazing opportunity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.