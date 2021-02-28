Freeman Health Essentials and Pink Door Boutique recently earned accreditation from Healthcare Quality Association on Accreditation for the next three years. This type of accreditation is achieved when a medical equipment provider demonstrates a high level of quality in all business operations and services.
Freeman Health Essentials and Pink Door Boutique earned a 96% score, according to director Chris Walker.
The accreditation was issued after a comprehensive review process that focused on meeting quality standards, as well as demonstrating a commitment to quality operational practices and procedures in the areas of financial stability, human resource training, patient care, delivery services, billing practices and maintenance of products and equipment.
“We want to not only meet state and federal requirements but also exceed them to continually improve and learn so we can improve the services and care we offer,” Walker said in a statement. “Our commitment to accreditation is driven by our motivation to gain knowledge beyond the ‘Standards of Excellence’ and make us a leader in providing care in our community. The outcome is better business performance and quality care for our customers.”
