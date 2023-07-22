Freeman Health System has received the Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Award from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.
The award recognizes Freeman’s successful commitment to implementing excellent care and treatment for stroke patients according to evidence-based guidelines, officials said.
“During a stroke, time lost is brain lost, and this award demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our care for stroke patients follows nationally respected clinical guidelines,” said Paula F. Baker, president and CEO, in a statement. “Freeman is dedicated to continually improving the quality of stroke care, and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get with the Guidelines-Stroke program helps us achieve that goal.”
Freeman earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. The measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients should also receive education on managing their health, schedule a follow-up and receive other care transition interventions.
American Heart Association studies point to improved patient recoveries when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.
