Freeman Health System is one of 102 hospitals from 27 countries recently recognized by the International Hospital Federation for their fight against COVID-19.
The award acknowledges both the actions and responses undertaken by hospitals and health service providers from around the world that, according to IHF officials, went “beyond the call of duty.”
It was announced Dec. 15, which is the global day of awareness for health care providers who have delivered “exceptional service” amid the ongoing pandemic.
Freeman, according to an IHF statement, demonstrated “initiative, agility and an incredible capacity to innovate under extraordinary circumstances."
The Joplin-based hospital system — one of 13 winners based in the United States — was cited for its creation of an interdepartmental emergency incident command team, its COVID-19 unit with its negative-pressure rooms, its weekly media briefings to keep the public educated as well as its initial collaboration with Mercy Hospital Joplin and the Joplin Health Department to start its COVID-19 call center and drive-thru testing site, which was later operated by Freeman officials.
“We are grateful for the recognition of the efforts of our staff,” Freeman President and CEO Paula Baker said in a statement. “Freeman Health System went beyond the call of duty at the beginning of the pandemic by not only treating patients but by also proactively preparing for potential spikes in cases, taking a leadership role in COVID response in the community and keeping the community informed and educated through daily and weekly press briefings.”
Freeman also was cited for expanded telemedicine capabilities.
“Freeman's efforts to expand telehealth access to our community will continue to benefit the community,” Baker added. “Through the pandemic, telehealth is protecting healthy people from potential COVID exposure while enabling them to keep their routine appointments and stay on top of their health and any chronic conditions they may have.”
IHF CEO Ronald Lavater said in a statement: “One of our motivations in creating this recognition program is to highlight the diversity and agility of the hospital industry in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic forced hospitals to develop, implement and adopt new ways to operate, and many of these changes have accelerated positive transformation in the delivery of care.”
