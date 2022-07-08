Freeman Health System will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, inside the conference rooms at Freeman Hospital West in support of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole provider of blood and plasma products to 44 area hospitals.
Donors 17 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds and have not given blood in the past eight weeks are encouraged to participate. Photo identification is required.
Appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow. Call 417-227-5006 or go to cbco.org/donate-blood.
Donors will have a chance to win a weekly mystery prize valued at $200 for donating by July 31. The blood center will also give each donor a free T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.