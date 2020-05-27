After a brief hiatus during the pandemic, a new surgical procedure using extreme cold to disable heart cells that cause irregular heartbeats is now being performed at Freeman Health System.
By applying a balloon catheter with a tip cooled to 40 to 50 degrees below zero, the procedure known as cryoablation can dramatically reduce atrial fibrillation — an irregular and often rapid heartbeat that causes poor blood flow and can lead eventually to blood clots and strokes.
The procedure is a “significant step forward,” said Dr. John Swartz, a Freeman cardiologist who has dedicated many years studying and perfecting atrial fibrillation treatments and surgeries.
“It’s not the end-all yet, but it certainly takes a significant chunk of these patients who’ve been living with a horrible nuisance and fixes the problem,” he said of the new procedure, which has been performed at Freeman for about six months now.
The technology is offered at Mercy in Springfield but not in Joplin, according to a Mercy spokesman.
Atrial fibrillation, which affect 2.7 million Americans, isn’t directly life-threatening, Swartz said.
“There are patients who have a-fib for we don’t know how long and they have no clue it’s there; there are others who have a-fib and it’s so debilitating they can’t even get out of bed. So there’s an extreme range of patients. In some, they just continue their lives normally without any problems.”
For others, conditions worsen until blood clots form and, at some point, strokes occur.
“Cryoablation,” he said, “is an effort to cure atrial fibrillation so we don’t have to worry about stroke and we don’t have to put (patients) on blood thinner medicines.”
What’s going on?
Each human heart beat — 100,000 each day and roughly 35 million times a year — is generated by a single, tiny electrical pulse from the sinus node, which is the body’s natural pacemaker. This causes the atrial muscles to contract and pump blood into the ventricles. Atrial fibrillation occurs when the heart receives a slew of chaotic and uncoordinated electrical impulses, causing rapid, uncoordinated and weak heart contractions. This can directly lead to palpitations, shortness of breath and fatigue.
“You can think of it as these tiny electrical tornadoes … randomly migrating through the top chamber of the heart,” Swartz said.
For decades, cardiologists sought safe ways to corner these stray electrical storms and, as Swartz put it, “extinguish” them.
During the 1970s, surgeons performed the “maze procedure,” in which the chest was cracked open and a pattern for scar tissue from a scalpel applied to the heart’s upper chambers. The “maze” of scar tissues silences the electrical storms because scar tissue does not carry electricity. While the procedure worked, it was highly dangerous, as any open-heart surgery is.
Today, surgeries are minimally invasive and last just a few hours; a patient can go home the next day after a night’s rest.
In cryoablation, Swartz insets a balloon catheter into a blood vessel, usually in the upper leg, and it makes its way up through the body and into the heart. The inflatable balloon on one end then engages inside the pulmonary vein. Once the balloon is engaged, extreme cold flows through the catheter to destroy the cells in the heart responsible for conducting the arrhythmia, restoring the heart to its normal, healthy rhythm.
The procedure isn’t for every patient, he said — it’s primarily for those who see their problems come and go, where symptoms haven’t progressed to more serious, permanent problems. A major concern with atrial fibrillation is the potential to develop blood clots in the upper chambers of the heart. Those blood clots forming in the heart may circulate to other organs and block blood flow.
“This is a very effective means of fixing a-fib,” he said. “The success rate is 70 to 80%. This is a significant technology leap in terms of how we address atrial fibrillation.”
Precautions during pandemic
For people with heart conditions or who have had open heart surgery, here are some safety recommendations to keep in mind as society adapts to life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Dr. Eduardo Sanchez, the American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention, it’s extremely important not to let one’s guard down.
“The best way to do that is to stick to the simple things we know can stop the spread of the coronavirus,” he said. “You’ve heard these tips before, but you’ll keep hearing them because they’re currently our best defense against the virus.”
• Continue social distancing, at least 6 feet apart. In fact, stay home as much as you can.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds.
• Don’t touch surfaces out in public.
• Wear a mask or cloth face covering when you’re out in areas where it’s hard to social distance.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then throw it away. If you don’t have a tissue handy, cough or sneeze into your long sleeve at the elbow fold.
• Try not to touch your mouth, nose or eyes.
• Stay in close contact with health care providers. Keep their contact information handy, and ask whether electronic consulting or instant messaging options are available.
• If you live alone, gather a list of support contacts you could call on, such as friends, relatives, colleagues and neighbors. Keep this contact information in one easy-to-find place.
• Continue to stay informed about the pandemic. The CDC offers regularly updated and reliable information. Be sure to also follow the guidance of state and local health officials. And updates for patients and tips to stay healthy can always be found at heart.org.
Commented
