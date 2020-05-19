Interventional cardiologists with Freeman Health System are now using an implant called a Watchman device as an option for preventing strokes caused by blood clots that escape a small pouch along the heart.
Some of those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation — an irregular and often rapid heartbeat that causes poor blood flow — have benefited from the device since its implantation started being offered at Freeman in March, according to Freeman cardiologist Dr. Ryan Longnecker.
The technology is offered at Mercy in Springfield but not in Joplin, according to a Mercy spokesman.
“Atrial fibrillation is something that millions of Americans deal with every year, and the major problem with that disease is stroke,” Longnecker said. “We can calculate a score based on certain other comorbidities like congestive heart failure, high blood pressure, the age of the patient, whether or not they’ve had a stroke in the past, diabetes. With all of these numbers, we can put together a risk of having a future stroke.
“We try to get around that by giving patients blood thinners. … But blood thinners don’t come without risk. In fact, we now having a scoring system to look at the risk of bleeding from blood thinners. We kind of learned over the years that there is a certain high-risk population that can bleed into their brains spontaneously or have gastrointestinal bleeding. In these patients, it’s really not ideal to leave them on long-term blood thinners like we would want to do.”
That’s where the Watchman device can come in as an alternative. Through minimally invasive surgery, the device is inserted in the left atrial appendage, an area of the heart that results in 90% of strokes from atrial fibrillation.
“In that (appendage), since there’s no contraction or really a lot of movement, a clot forms in there,” Longnecker said. “The Watchman is a little device that goes in, and it almost looks like an acorn. We put it down in that left atrial appendage, and over time, it will actually heal and there will be a skin that develops at the top of it. It excludes that left atrial appendage so no clot can form in there.
“The literature would suggest, and the data and the research so far, that having the Watchman device in place is as effective as being on (anticoagulant) therapy long term for reducing risk of stroke.”
Jane Smith, a Joplin resident, had the device implanted on March 6. She said she considered the operation to be a success and hadn’t felt any pain or discomfort.
“My life has just resumed,” she said Tuesday. “I’m back up to walking my 3,000 steps a day. Me and my husband run a business, and I went back to work a couple days later.”
Smith suffered a brain bleed in 2012 before she was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which runs in her family. After thorough researching her condition and learning more about the Watchman device from Longnecker, she opted to move forward with the surgery.
“I didn’t really have a lot of choices for me,” she said. “I either took the (anticoagulants) or I didn’t, and I lived on the edge there for a while. I just decided that this is what I needed to do."
Now, she doesn't have to worry about the blood clots. "That’s a relief because having a stroke is not fun for anybody," she said. "I’m 70 years old, and that puts me up at a higher risk. But right now I don’t feel like I’m 70.”
The surgery takes from 30 to 90 minutes and requires patients to stay in the hospital for one day. The procedure has had a “very high” success rate in its early stages at Freeman, according to Longnecker.
“We’ve been very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” he said. “We’re still in our infancy in this program. It’s not something we’ve been doing for 10 years, but I think it’s exciting and it is great technology. I think, for a lot of our patients, this is going to be a game changer for the better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.