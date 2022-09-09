NEOSHO, Mo. — Dr. Shelby Tinney-Edge, an internal medicine physician, has joined the staff of Freeman Neosho Physician Group.
Tinney-Edge supports primary preventive care and likes to address patients’ issues early in the disease course to help prevent them from becoming seriously ill.
“I don’t want my patients to think that they are coming to me for me to just tell them what they need to do,” she said. “I want to have a conversation with them and come up with a game plan with them, so they can help me direct their care. I want it to be a collaborative partnership and help them be as healthy as they can.”
She holds master's and medical degrees from Kansas City University and completed her residency in internal medicine at Freeman Health System.
Tinney-Edge is accepting new patients at Freeman Neosho Physician Group, 336 S. Jefferson St. To schedule an appointment, call 417-455-4200.
