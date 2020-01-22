The lobby of Freeman Hospital West in Joplin could’ve easily been mistaken as an art gallery Wednesday morning as more than a dozen photographs on large canvas prints lined the hallway for a contest.
For at least a decade, the Freeman Photography Competition has been an annual hospital tradition in which employees can show off their creative side and talents outside the roles of their day-to-day professions.
Hundreds of hospital employees documented life through the lens of their lives by snapping photos of some of the most picturesque moments. The six categories for this year’s contest were nature, animals, architecture, Four-States, Learning Center and people.
The Learning Center was a new category this year, and the winning prints will be hung up in the Learning Center, which is expected to open this spring.
Paula Baker, president and chief executive officer of Freeman Health System, said the contest is a great way to celebrate the many talents of their hospital employees. It has grown every year and has become more and more competitive.
“Not only do our employees make Freeman the best place to give care and the best place to receive care, but they’re amazingly gifted in so many other areas,” she said.
Ryan Melton, Freeman director of service excellence, said that the contest received more than 1,000 submissions from hundreds of employees. Participants submitted entries for the competition last year, and Freeman staff were given two weeks to vote on their favorite photographs.
Thirteen employees will have their prints on display throughout the Freeman West building.
Two finalists were selected for each category along with an overall photo winner that received the most votes.
The winning photographs were unveiled when Melton read each artist’s name and title aloud Wednesday during the awards ceremony. As the covers were lifted off the prints, the variety of photos sparked laughter as well as “oohs” and “aahs” from the gathering crowd.
One of the two winners of the Learning Center category was Jessica Sagehorn, director of cardiac medical unit and transitional care unit at Freeman, for her photo, “Carefree.” The photo zooms in on her 3-year-old daughter, Winnie, who’s seen playing on equipment at the Gathering Place in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“I took this photo last spring,” Sagehorn said. “This was the first time I submitted a photo, and I was surprised I won. I didn’t think I would because it’s not a professional picture, by any means, but it just happened to be great lighting on an iPhone. I’ll definitely try again next year.”
Vanetta Banwart, occupational therapist assistant, was a winner in the Four-States category for her photo, “Glistening Winter Day.” The photo captures the essence of a snowy winterland in front of the Lamar courthouse. The sun is seen shining through the lines of the American flag, which is hovering over a tall tree with icicles hanging from its limbs.
Banwart said this was her third time submitting photos in the contest but her first time winning.
“I take a vacation every year, and I just happened to be in Lamar, where my hometown is,” she said. “I wanted a winter scene, and there it was. My favorite thing is the cross (from the sun’s rays) in the flag because God needs to be the center of our nation.”
Megan Huff, who’s worked at the hospital for nearly two years, was one of the winners of the people category. Her picture, called “Sour Face,” shows her 2-year-old niece, Jada, who is grasping a lemon in both hands with a puckered expression on her face. Huff said she was just at the right place at the right time and took the photo using her iPhone camera.
“It was just a random shot,” she said. “I may give a copy of the photo to her mom because she was excited when I told her I submitted it.”
Winners
Award winners in each category:
• Animals: “Bird and Squirrel,” Danielle Wright; “Donkey,” Victoria Blevins.
• Architecture: “Copenhagen,” Heather Peterman; “Through the Looking Glass,” Aay Brown.
• Four-States: “Glistening Winter Day,” Vanetta Banwart; “Skies Over Four States,” Anita Bowers.
• Learning Center: “Carefree,” Jessica Sagehorn; “Fingerpainting,” Amber Morris.
• Nature: “California Blues,” Greg Cobble; “Water Lily,” Cathleen Bailey.
• People: “Loving Touch,” Lesley DeLaunay; “Sour Face,” Megan Huff.
• Overall photo winner: “ZooAntics,” Mark Craig.
