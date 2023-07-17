Freeman Hospital West will host a blood drive for the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday in its conference rooms, 1102 W. 32nd St.
The blood center is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to area hospitals.
Individuals donating blood will receive a free ice cream voucher and a "Chillin’ in the Ozarks" T-shirt, while supplies last.
To avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 417-227-5006 or visit cbco.org/donate-blood to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.