Freeman Health System will host a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today inside the conference rooms at Freeman Hospital West.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is the sole provider of blood and plasma products to area hospitals.
Individuals donating blood will receive a free T-shirt and a voucher for two free tickets to the Discovery Center in Springfield, the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, Arkansas, or Beyond the Lens! in Branson.
To avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 417-227-5006 or visit cbco.org/donate-blood to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.