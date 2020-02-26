Ray Showers of Joplin said she had never wanted to be an addict, but first became hooked on opioids after taking diet pills, which often contain stimulants and appetite suppressants.
Drug addiction runs in her family; she lost a loved one because of methamphetamine use. Showers’ path to opioid addiction started when she was 15, then it started a chain reaction. She later became addicted to various other substances such as Xanax for several more years of her life.
“Diet pills are a form of speed (stimulants), and you get talkative, happy and energetic,” Showers said. “There came a point where I would take so many diet pills that I couldn’t sleep at night, so I would have to find something to help me sleep. I developed a Xanax addiction. It’s one after the other, trying to fix the last one.”
A news conference was held at Ozark Center-Hope Spring on Wednesday to share the results of a study suggesting participants using buprenorphine, an opioid drug used for treatment, are improving their lives but also improving the quality of life for their community.
Up until about two years ago, Showers said, she had been doing drugs heavily and had experienced severe anxiety and depression. She made the decision to get help through Ozark Center’s New Direction program, which provides substance abuse services, treatment and support networks. The program, implemented in 2017, is staffed with psychiatrists, specially trained physicians, nurse practitioners and even former addicts who want to help others kick substance abuse.
Showers is clean now from opioids and speed. She enrolled in the center program in February 2019 and has a job working with a private investigator, and understands herself better as a person.
“It helps me feel normal,” Showers said of buprenorphine. “So much of your brain is just eaten alive by addiction and getting more pills. When all of that’s gone, you suddenly have so much more room to think. You have a lot more devotion and energy. The mental power you put in to find drugs, when you get that back, it’s freedom, and that is invaluable.”
Michael Dobson, of Sarcoxie, is also being treated at Ozark Center and has a similar story of success. His opioid addiction started his freshman year of high school, after taking physician-prescribed hydrocodone for a broken ankle. His use continued to escalate from there, and he began taking additional drugs, also for several years.
Dobson said he tried everything to stay off drugs before seeking treatment. He ran across a website for New Directions and was excited to start the program after talking with the center's peer support specialist, Lisa Watson. He started the treatment program two years ago and has been clean for almost four years.
"I've learned through the program that recovery is so much more than just stopping the drugs because each addict, in my opinion, is a broken and hurt person, a really damaged person in some capacity," Dobson said. "You have to really get to the root of why you're using, why you're trying to drown yourself, cover up those feelings and push away any type of responsibility. I started getting involved in therapy. I was going more than I needed to. The groups were really fantastic, really personal. Everyone is there to support each other."
With a new perspective on life, Dobson married his girlfriend, Christina, and they have a 3-year-old son, Michael III. Dobson also finished school at Franklin Technology Center and is a welder.
"I'm the main provider for my family," he said. "I'm excited to grow old and to be a normal individual. I'm trying to make up for lost time after wasting nine to 10 years of my life on opioids."
Opioid treatment study
Opioids, whether illegal drugs such as heroin or brand-name prescription medicines such as OxyContin and Percocet, are extremely addictive, but several patients who have received care through Ozark Center are showing remarkable progress in overcoming opioid addiction, according to the recent study.
“Substance abuse disorder is a leading cause of homelessness in the United States,” said Paula Baker, Freeman president and CEO. “According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, opioid misuse is both a cause of homelessness and a risk for those already experiencing homelessness.”
Dr. Nauman Ashraf became the medical director of addiction services at Ozark Center in 2017. He started a program using Suboxone, a branded drug using buprenorphine, also known as Subutex, to help treat opioid addiction. The drug is taken in either tablet form or as a film that dissolves under the tongue. Research shows that it’s helped lower cravings and helped individuals stay away from heroin and pills.
“Ozark Center and New Directions opened an outpatient clinic that uses medication, specifically Suboxone, which is a powerful tool that can help people kick the opioid habit,” Baker said. “Since the clinic opened in 2017, we’ve provided services to 380 individuals and currently have 213 people receiving services. During 2019, doctors provided over 5,300 individual services in the clinic.”
Ashraf and his team conducted a survey with 100 participants from Ozark Center’s Office-Based Opioid Treatment Clinic with the goal of evaluating the quality of life of patients before and after taking buprenorphine. The group also assessed the outcome effect for the community, which showed positive progress in employment, housing and physician care.
Ashraf said that on average 130 Americans die each day from opioid overdoses.
“We make up about 5% of the world’s population and consume 80% of world’s treatment opioids,” Ashraf said. “Treatment opioid drugs contribute to 40% of all U.S. opioid overdose deaths. It mostly happens in the age group of 25 to 54.”
Results
Results of Ashraf's study showed that 51% of patients participating in the survey reported current employment, out of which 72.5% gained meaningful employment while in treatment. As far as homelessness, 45% of participants reported being homeless before entering treatment with a drop in reported homelessness of 14%. Before treatment, one-third of participants reported having a primary care physician, which increased to two-thirds after receiving treatment.
Medication-assisted treatment combines both behavioral therapy and medications to treat substance use disorders. Three medications commonly used in MAT are methadone, buprenorphine and XR-Naltrexone.
“Medication-assisted treatment is a gold standard for opioid use disorders and is part of the comprehensive care model of treatment that we provide at Ozark Center,” Ashraf said. “The benefits of medication-assisted treatment appear to surpass the individual and permeate into the community as a whole.” Allison Smith, doctor of osteopathic medicine at Ozark Center, said that patients have said their quality of life is better and when the community supports recovery, the community as a whole benefits, as well. She also mentioned that patients at the clinic receive a NARCAN kit, which can treat a narcotic overdose in an emergency situation.
"This is a nose spray like Flonase, and it rapidly removes opiates, so if someone has an overdose, it helps them start breathing again," Smith said. "It works pretty rapidly, almost immediately."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.