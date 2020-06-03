Freeman Health System employees who have youngsters no longer have to worry about arranging early child care services with the opening of the $2.8 million Freeman Learning Center.
A ribbon-cutting and celebration ceremony with building tours was held at 3606 S. Indiana Ave. in Joplin on Wednesday with Freeman administration, board members, leadership staff, the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and several guests.
Paula Baker, Freeman president and chief executive officer, told the Globe that launching a facility like this has been a goal of hers since she assumed the role of CEO about nine years ago. She noted how it will help improve the lives of the workers.
“Day one in my role of CEO, I’ve had this on my road map,” Baker said. “The employees are really excited about it. It can be very difficult to find quality child care, but particularly if you’re in a job where you work 12-hour shifts, which often doesn't align with many day care centers.”
The employee center is nearly 9,000 square feet and fully licensed. It includes a kitchen, age-appropriate play areas, classrooms, a lactation room, a laundry room, a teachers’ lounge, a storm shelter, a copy/computer room and separate rooms for children from 6 weeks up to age 5.
“We offer a very extensive learning environment here, so it’s much more than a day care,” Baker said. “We have a creative curriculum where children are going to learn some basic skills that will prepare them for when they enter formal education at the kindergarten level.”
Enrollment is open with the goal of serving 90 children this summer. The learning center is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will also provide breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks to the children.
“As Paula said, just imagine being a caregiver and being able to totally focus on the needs of your patient as you make crucial decisions in their care because you’re not distracted by where you’re children are and how they’re being taken care of,” said Ryan Melton, Freeman director of service excellence.
Josh Sharp, who’s worked in child care for 15 years, is the Freeman Learning Center’s director and will work alongside more than 20 employees, including seven teachers. The learning center is in the final stages of filling positions.
“This has been a dream for me,” Sharp said. “There’s been a lot of very hard teamwork behind the scenes, and I’m trying not to cry because this is a great moment for everybody and the Freeman team.”
Freeman Health System is the region’s largest employer. Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, said at the ceremony that access to child care is necessary for attracting talent to the community and retaining it.
“It comes up every single week in conversations,” he said. “I really commend Freeman Health System for taking this task, not only to improve the lives of their employees and their families, but those who aspire to join them and be health care heroes.
Baker said there’s plenty of room to expand if the need arises, and the goal is to eventually add care for older children as well as an after-school program. “Freeman Learning Center is truly a dream come true, and I’m grateful for this opportunity to provide top-notch love and care for the children of our Freeman family,” she said.
