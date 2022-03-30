Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the current state of COVID.
Freeman Health Systems announced Wednesday that for the first time in 25 months it had no COVID patients. The announcement paired with Gov. Mike Parson saying the state will move to an endemic phase of handling the disease.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A forum for city council candidates.
- Another forum for Carthage council and school board candidates.
- More questions for Carl Junction school board candidates.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
