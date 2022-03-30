COVID-19

Joey Fisher, RN and ICU nurse, takes down equipment in a room in the COVID-19 ICU at Freeman Hospital on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at the current state of COVID. 

Freeman Health Systems announced Wednesday that for the first time in 25 months it had no COVID patients. The announcement paired with Gov. Mike Parson saying the state will move to an endemic phase of handling the disease. 

