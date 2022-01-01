Freeman and Mercy hospitals in Joplin have welcomed their first babies of the new year.
The first 2022 baby arrived on Saturday just nine minutes after the new year started, a boy at Mercy Hospital Joplin who was named Ram.
At Freeman Hospital, Thyri Draper was born at 10:39 a.m. Saturday. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Thyri slept peacefully through her debut to local media on Saturday afternoon, wrapped warmly in a blanket printed with colorful ducklings. Her mother said she was feeling well, but was a bit tired after giving birth just five hours earlier.
Her daughter being the New Year’s Day baby at Freeman came as a surprise as well.
“To have her and hold her, it’s a good feeling,” mother Sarah Draper said. “I was surprised when I got here and was told I was the only one giving birth. I figured there would have been another baby by now.”
Prior to Thyri’s arrival, the parents had narrowed their naming options to two choices: Scarlett, if she had been born with red hair like her mother, and Thyri. She was born with dark hair, so Thyri it was. They found out after her birth that the name is Swedish, connected to Viking history.
“I like unique names with unique spellings, not something you’re going to hear every day,” Draper said.
The mother said Thyri’s arrival at home is greatly anticipated, especially by her two older brothers, Elius Thurlo, 3, and Bentley White, 7. Among Thyri’s visitors on Saturday was grandmother Charity Lewis, whose own birthday is on Jan. 2.
Because this is Draper’s first girl, she said she’s not too sure what to expect. But she looks forward to bringing Thyri home as soon as possible and getting her settled into the family, not only with her older brothers, but with the family dog and cat, too.
As Freeman’s first baby of the new year, Thyri and her family were gifted a basket from the hospital full of baby clothes, stuffed animals and shelving for the baby’s room.
