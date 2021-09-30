Freeman Health System on Thursday announced that Dr. David Baker has been named chief medical officer.
Baker previously served as president of Freeman medical staff, is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery and specializes in general and bariatric surgery.
“Dr. David Baker’s vast understanding of health care and his tremendous skill in developing relationships with colleagues are attributes that will serve us well as he assumes the role of chief medical officer at Freeman,” said Paula F. Baker, Freeman president and CEO, in a statement. “An exceptional and personable physician and surgeon, Dr. Baker also has an innate capacity for leadership. This is a critical time as we continue to deal with the pandemic and its associated challenges, and we’re excited about everything Dr. Baker brings to the table.”
The chief medical officer provides oversight and direction of the medical care provided by Freeman and also provides leadership to Freeman medical staff. In the role, Baker succeeds Dr. Dennis Estep, who will become the medical director at Freeman OccuMed.
“I want to be an approachable leader who builds trust and facilitates a strong collaboration between clinical and nonclinical departments,” Baker said in a statement, “so that we can all further the Freeman mission to our maximum potential.”
Baker joined Freeman as a surgeon in 2009 and works with Freeman General and Vascular Surgical Group. He holds degrees from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and Kansas City University. He completed an internship at Freeman, his residency at Doctors Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and a fellowship at University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.