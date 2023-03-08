The community is invited to participate in a one-mile walk inside Northpark Mall during Freeman Health System's ninth annual March O’ the Kidney, which directly supports and benefits patients suffering from chronic kidney disease. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday just inside the former Macy's entrance.
Healthy kidneys filter the body’s blood every 30 minutes, removing wastes and toxins. When kidneys begin to fail, excess waste remains inside the body. That can potentially cause additional health problems such as heart disease or stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 37 million American adults suffer from chronic kidney disease.
The walk’s registration fee, $15 at the door, will go to the Freeman Dialysis Patient Assistance Fund, which assists area dialysis patients with medications, nutritional supplements, durable medical equipment and transportation to specialty appointments.
Details: freemanhealth.com/marchothekidney.
