Freeman Health System and Ozark Center, its behavioral health services branch, on Tuesday opened Hope Cottage at Turnaround Ranch, a residential treatment program for teens.
The 5,908-square-foot Hope Cottage, resembling a single-family home, provides a safe and comfortable place to live for adolescents, with emphasis placed on privacy and safety, according to Freeman officials. Each resident has his or her private bedroom, along with individual-use restrooms and showers. The cottage’s center is an open area with seating and an atrium.
“Turnaround Ranch has always had a vision of serving young people who are experiencing mental illness, addiction and the pain of abuse,” said Paula Baker, Freeman's president and CEO, in a statement. “One of our goals is to teach them to experience, regulate and express their emotions in ways that are both socially and culturally acceptable. We work with them to develop the skills they need to live their lives with dignity and purpose, and the facilities are a critical part of this process."
Perhaps the most important aspect of the new cottage is the environment that it seeks to create, officials said.
"When we think about kids and trying to change their lives and address things, it's always helpful to be in an environment that helps to promote that," said Nathan Honeycutt, clinical director for Turnaround Ranch, in an interview. "The ultimate desire is for our kids to live in a less restrictive home environment, and we wanted to build an environment like that."
Freeman officials said the new cottage is one of the most modern residential treatment facilities for children anywhere in Missouri.
“Ozark Center has become known across the state of Missouri and nationally as a trauma-informed care early adopter," said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center’s chief administrative officer, in a statement. "We learned that trauma-impacted individuals need safe, trusting relationships and facilities for optimal treatment outcomes,” “It goes without saying that trauma-sensitive environments have become a way of life at Ozark Center, and I think Hope Cottage is yet another example of our trauma-informed mission.”
Turnaround Ranch, 1949 S. Snowberry Lane, also houses a school, a gymnasium, a family center and outdoor recreation areas. Two additional cottages are planned.
