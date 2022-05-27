Freeman Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will host free physicals for students heading into the seventh through 12th grades who aim to play sports next year.
The sports physicals include a check of family medical history, which includes concussions and other injuries. A student’s height, weight, pulse, blood pressure and vision are also tested.
Several doctors will be present at each session, where screenings will check ears, nose, throat, heart, lungs and the abdomen. Orthopedic screenings include a check of the musculoskeletal system, looking at the ankles, knees, hips and shoulders to examine how they move and if there are underlying conditions that can put a student-athlete at risk.
Sports physical events are scheduled at host locations with individual time slots for schools:
• Wednesday, June 1, at Carl Junction High School: 5:30 p.m. for Carl Junction.
• Monday, June 6, at Joplin High School: 5:30 p.m. for Joplin; 6 p.m. for Riverton, Kansas; 7 p.m. for Sarcoxie, Freeman employees' children and Columbus, Kansas.
• Tuesday, June 7, at Neosho High School: 5:30 p.m. for Neosho; 6 p.m. for East Newton; 6:30 p.m. for Diamond; 7 p.m. for Seneca and McDonald County.
• Monday, June 13, at Webb City High School: 5:30 p.m. for Webb City; 6:45 p.m. for College Heights Christian School and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.
Sports physicals can also be performed by a family physician.
